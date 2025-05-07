57,269 Shares in Powerfleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIOT) Bought by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Powerfleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIOT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 57,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Powerfleet during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Powerfleet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Powerfleet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Powerfleet during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Powerfleet in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Powerfleet Trading Down 1.2 %

Powerfleet stock opened at $5.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Powerfleet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $8.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Powerfleet ( NASDAQ:AIOT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.13). As a group, research analysts expect that Powerfleet, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AIOT. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Powerfleet from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Powerfleet in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Powerfleet from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Powerfleet from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Powerfleet Profile

PowerFleet, Inc engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets.

See Also

