5G Stocks Worth Watching – May 4th

QUALCOMM, Super Micro Computer, Cisco Systems, Monolithic Power Systems, and Cadence Design Systems are the five 5G stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. 5G stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, manufacture or deploy the technologies and infrastructure needed for fifth-generation (5G) mobile networks. This category typically includes telecom operators, network-equipment makers, semiconductor designers and tower or antenna providers that stand to benefit from the global roll-out of faster, lower-latency wireless connectivity. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any 5G stocks within the last several days.

QUALCOMM (QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

QCOM traded up $4.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $139.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,180,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,884,135. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM has a twelve month low of $120.80 and a twelve month high of $230.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.71. 45,187,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,865,549. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.67. Super Micro Computer has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $101.40. The company has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.77.

Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.33. 18,752,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,268,301. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.20 and its 200-day moving average is $59.34. Cisco Systems has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $66.50. The firm has a market cap of $236.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Shares of MPWR stock traded up $35.26 on Friday, reaching $636.89. 1,651,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,325. The company has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.18. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1 year low of $438.86 and a 1 year high of $959.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $570.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $630.90.

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

NASDAQ:CDNS traded up $8.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $308.15. 1,935,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,955,760. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $258.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.94. Cadence Design Systems has a 52-week low of $221.56 and a 52-week high of $328.99. The company has a market cap of $84.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

