AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Holdings Increased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) by 60.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,846 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in AAR were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AAR by 761.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AAR by 124.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of AAR in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AAR by 1,965.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in AAR by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AIR has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of AAR from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on AAR from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AAR currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.20.

AAR Trading Up 3.4 %

NYSE AIR opened at $59.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.68. AAR Corp. has a twelve month low of $46.51 and a twelve month high of $76.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.73 and a beta of 1.40.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. AAR had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $678.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. AAR’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AAR Corp. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

AAR Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Parts Supply segment leases and sells aircraft components and replacement parts. The Repair & Engineering segment provides airframe maintenance services, such as airframe inspection, painting, line maintenance, airframe modification, structural repair, avionics service and installation, exterior and interior refurbishment, and engineering and support services; component repair services comprising maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, engine and airframe accessories, and interior refurbishment; and landing gear overhaul services, including repair services on wheels and brakes.

