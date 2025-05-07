ACI Worldwide (ACIW) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share and revenue of $364.36 million for the quarter.

ACI Worldwide Trading Down 0.2 %

ACIW stock opened at $54.43 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.14. ACI Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $33.32 and a fifty-two week high of $59.71.

Insider Transactions at ACI Worldwide

In related news, Director Charles E. Peters, Jr. sold 12,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total transaction of $744,955.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,654,073.94. This trade represents a 13.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

