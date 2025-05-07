Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $9.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Approximately 1,380,969 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 1,546,766 shares.The stock last traded at $10.11 and had previously closed at $9.84.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ADPT. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.83.

In related news, insider Harlan S. Robins sold 68,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total value of $502,828.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,279,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,404,501.40. This represents a 5.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Peter M. Neupert sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $70,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 224,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,064.50. This trade represents a 4.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 826,013 shares of company stock worth $6,543,452 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.95.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.08. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 64.65% and a negative net margin of 89.12%. The business had revenue of $52.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.

