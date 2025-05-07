AES Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:AES)

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 55,003 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 298% compared to the typical volume of 13,809 call options.
AES Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of NYSE AES opened at $10.45 on Wednesday. AES has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $22.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.24. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.94.
AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. AES had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 8.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AES will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AES Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AES by 190.3% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 2,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in AES during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its position in AES by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in AES by 200.6% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of AES in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Bank of America raised shares of AES from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of AES from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of AES from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AES presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.71.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AES
AES Company Profile
The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.
Read More
