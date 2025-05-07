AES Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:AES)

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 55,003 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 298% compared to the typical volume of 13,809 call options.

AES Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $10.45 on Wednesday. AES has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $22.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.24. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.94.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. AES had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 8.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AES will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AES Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.176 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.04%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AES by 190.3% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 2,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in AES during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its position in AES by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in AES by 200.6% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of AES in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Bank of America raised shares of AES from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of AES from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of AES from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AES presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.71.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

