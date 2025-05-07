Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect Affiliated Managers Group to post earnings of $5.13 per share and revenue of $508.00 million for the quarter.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $6.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $0.50. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 25.06%. On average, analysts expect Affiliated Managers Group to post $23 EPS for the current fiscal year and $26 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE AMG opened at $172.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.06. Affiliated Managers Group has a one year low of $139.22 and a one year high of $199.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $162.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.26.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.26%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMG shares. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $211.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. StockNews.com raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $187.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.40.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

