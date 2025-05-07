Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Stock Position Reduced by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) by 48.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 30,733 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $1,499,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,631,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $185,045,000 after buying an additional 85,339 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 265,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,725,000 after buying an additional 87,089 shares during the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $28.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.60 and a 200-day moving average of $37.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.77. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.42 and a twelve month high of $62.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Agios Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AGIO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $8.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 1,845.92%. Equities research analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.85 EPS for the current year.

AGIO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jacqualyn A. Fouse sold 7,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total value of $194,172.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 149,220 shares in the company, valued at $3,864,798. The trade was a 4.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

Featured Stories

