AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Position Increased by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 98,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AGNC. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 775.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 581,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 515,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Jones Trading reduced their price objective on AGNC Investment from $10.25 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.96.

AGNC Investment Stock Down 1.1 %

AGNC opened at $8.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.58. AGNC Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $10.85.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The company had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a apr 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 17.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 360.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Bernice Bell sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $71,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 374,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,321,288.72. The trade was a 2.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth L. Pollack sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $158,025.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 447,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,044,004.23. The trade was a 3.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,166 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,759. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AGNC Investment Profile

(Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.