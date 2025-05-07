Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Stock Holdings Increased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,782,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 654,006 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $25,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 149.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 17,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 10,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 17,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares during the period. 62.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AQN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. CIBC lowered their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $5.50 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.75 to $6.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.92.

AQN stock opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 0.67. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.19 and a 52-week high of $6.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.80.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 39.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $584.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.44%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in energy generation and water distribution facilities. It operates through the Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group segments. The Regulated Services Group segment owns and operates a portfolio of electric, natural gas, water distribution, and wastewater collection utility systems and transmission.

