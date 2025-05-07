Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Board Declares Share Repurchase Program

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 6th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical equipment provider to reacquire up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Align Technology Price Performance

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $173.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology has a 1-year low of $141.74 and a 1-year high of $291.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $167.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.42.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $979.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.90 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Align Technology will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Align Technology from $280.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Align Technology from $285.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Align Technology from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $290.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.25.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

