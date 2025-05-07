Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Trading 4% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4% during mid-day trading on Monday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $331.00 to $349.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $271.09 and last traded at $269.86. Approximately 287,770 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 884,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $259.39.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ALNY. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $314.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $328.00 in a research report on Monday, March 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $338.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.17.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.17, for a total value of $309,521.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,526 shares in the company, valued at $20,802,989.42. This represents a 1.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.56, for a total value of $362,246.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,240,344.36. This represents a 10.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,392 shares of company stock worth $1,875,627. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALNY. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 187.2% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 208.8% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 176.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $35.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.34 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $594.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

