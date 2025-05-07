Alpha Cognition, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on May 12th (NASDAQ:ACOG)

Alpha Cognition’s (NASDAQ:ACOG – Get Free Report) lock-up period will end on Monday, May 12th. Alpha Cognition had issued 8,695,653 shares in its public offering on November 12th. The total size of the offering was $50,000,005 based on an initial share price of $5.75. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ACOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Alpha Cognition to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Alpha Cognition in a report on Monday, March 31st.
Alpha Cognition Price Performance
Alpha Cognition (NASDAQ:ACOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.03).
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha Cognition
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Cognition during the 4th quarter worth $1,284,000. Rosalind Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alpha Cognition during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,489,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in Alpha Cognition in the fourth quarter worth $1,178,000. Altium Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Cognition during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,620,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Cognition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000.
About Alpha Cognition
Alpha Cognition, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops treatments for underserved neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s Dementia and Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
