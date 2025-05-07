Alpha Metallurgical Resources (AMR) Projected to Post Earnings on Friday

Posted by on May 7th, 2025

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMRGet Free Report) is projected to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 9th. Analysts expect Alpha Metallurgical Resources to post earnings of $0.25 per share and revenue of $586.15 million for the quarter.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMRGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The energy company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $617.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.20 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $12.88 EPS. On average, analysts expect Alpha Metallurgical Resources to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $35 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock opened at $129.10 on Wednesday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 12-month low of $100.00 and a 12-month high of $334.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley reduced their target price on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $272.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR)

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.