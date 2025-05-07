Alpha Metallurgical Resources (AMR) Projected to Post Earnings on Friday

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 9th. Analysts expect Alpha Metallurgical Resources to post earnings of $0.25 per share and revenue of $586.15 million for the quarter.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The energy company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $617.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.20 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $12.88 EPS. On average, analysts expect Alpha Metallurgical Resources to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $35 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock opened at $129.10 on Wednesday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 12-month low of $100.00 and a 12-month high of $334.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley reduced their target price on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $272.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

