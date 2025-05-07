Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.83.
Several analysts recently commented on ALTR shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, February 21st.
Read Our Latest Analysis on ALTR
Insider Activity at Altair Engineering
Institutional Trading of Altair Engineering
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,894,230 shares of the software’s stock worth $752,229,000 after purchasing an additional 317,575 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 751,191 shares of the software’s stock worth $81,962,000 after buying an additional 63,368 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 591,573 shares of the software’s stock worth $64,547,000 after buying an additional 12,585 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,142,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 201.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 381,061 shares of the software’s stock valued at $41,578,000 after acquiring an additional 254,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.
Altair Engineering Stock Performance
Shares of ALTR stock opened at $111.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.71 and a 200-day moving average of $109.16. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 657.94, a P/E/G ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.45. Altair Engineering has a 52-week low of $75.71 and a 52-week high of $113.12.
Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The software reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $192.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.98 million. Altair Engineering had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 2.13%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altair Engineering will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.
Altair Engineering Company Profile
Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Altair Engineering
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Mid-Cap Medical Stocks Outperforming the Market
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- The Top-Ranked Insider Buys From April by Market Cap
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Is Eli Lilly a Buy After Weak Earnings and CVS-Novo Partnership?
Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.