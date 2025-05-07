Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Trimmed by Swisher Financial Concepts Inc.

Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,795 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,102 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 4.1% of Swisher Financial Concepts Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accordant Advisory Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $257.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.09.

Amazon.com stock opened at $185.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $189.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.61 and a twelve month high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,501 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.44, for a total transaction of $1,256,648.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,434,843.92. This trade represents a 1.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total transaction of $4,585,989.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,118,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,532,195.90. The trade was a 0.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,298 shares of company stock valued at $23,818,478 in the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

