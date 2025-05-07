Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 537,622 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,972 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 2.2% of Advisory Services Network LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $117,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Momentous Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $749,000. Rench Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.9% in the third quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,403 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 317,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $69,572,000 after purchasing an additional 39,696 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 173.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,461,573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $759,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blankinship & Foster LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 216.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Maxim Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citizens Jmp dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $287.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.09.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN opened at $185.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $189.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total transaction of $469,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,776,017.26. The trade was a 0.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total transaction of $4,585,989.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,118,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,532,195.90. This represents a 0.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,298 shares of company stock valued at $23,818,478 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

