Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,008 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 961 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.1% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $279,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 356,539 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $66,434,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 5.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,166,314 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,757,589,000 after buying an additional 984,570 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 93.8% during the third quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 135,567 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $26,170,000 after acquiring an additional 65,601 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,929,921 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,036,572,000 after acquiring an additional 104,518 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total value of $4,585,989.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,118,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,532,195.90. The trade was a 0.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.44, for a total transaction of $1,256,648.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,434,843.92. This trade represents a 1.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 107,298 shares of company stock worth $23,818,478. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $257.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $212.00 price target (down previously from $215.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.09.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $185.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

