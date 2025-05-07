Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Down 1.1% After Insider Selling

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) traded down 1.1% on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $185.53 and last traded at $187.87. 10,746,369 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 41,576,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $189.98.

Specifically, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.67, for a total value of $476,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 506,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,664,732.58. This represents a 0.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target (down from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, April 21st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective (down previously from $215.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $207.00 to $203.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.09.

Amazon.com Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 5.3% in the first quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69,613 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,245,000 after buying an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,779,058 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $338,484,000 after acquiring an additional 97,042 shares during the period. ANB Bank raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. ANB Bank now owns 20,219 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Elefante Mark B lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 17.9% during the first quarter. Elefante Mark B now owns 23,390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 5.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 730,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $138,974,000 after purchasing an additional 40,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

