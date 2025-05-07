Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $11.63, but opened at $14.00. Ameresco shares last traded at $13.60, with a volume of 422,022 shares traded.

The utilities provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $352.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.71 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on AMRC. Baird R W lowered shares of Ameresco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler set a $21.00 price target on Ameresco and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Ameresco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Ameresco in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO George P. Sakellaris bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $498,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 903,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,000,234.48. This trade represents a 5.86 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.67 per share, for a total transaction of $33,845.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,526.46. This trade represents a 24.58 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 80,808 shares of company stock worth $785,274. 42.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameresco

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ameresco by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,184,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,767,000 after buying an additional 37,359 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ameresco by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,159,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,230,000 after purchasing an additional 214,918 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ameresco by 124.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 838,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,682,000 after purchasing an additional 464,737 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ameresco by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 758,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Ameresco by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 752,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,666,000 after purchasing an additional 64,764 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $687.29 million, a PE ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.11.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

