American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:AMS opened at $2.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. American Shared Hospital Services has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $4.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.66.

Get American Shared Hospital Services alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Shared Hospital Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.11% of American Shared Hospital Services worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

American Shared Hospital Services provides stereotactic radiosurgery and advanced radiation therapy equipment. It operates in two segments, Medical Equipment Leasing, and Retail. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.