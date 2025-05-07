Analysts Issue Forecasts for TWI Q2 Earnings

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Titan International in a research report issued on Monday, May 5th. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Titan International’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Titan International’s FY2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TWI. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Titan International in a report on Thursday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Titan International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th.

Titan International Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TWI opened at $6.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $437.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.21 and a beta of 1.95. Titan International has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $9.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Titan International had a positive return on equity of 5.76% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $490.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.86 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Titan International during the fourth quarter worth $193,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Titan International by 207.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 72,612 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Titan International by 136.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Titan International in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Titan International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer segments. It offers wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

