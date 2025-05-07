Analysts Set DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) PT at $166.33

Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $166.33.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DVA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays upped their price target on DaVita from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $184.00 price objective on DaVita in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DaVita by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its holdings in DaVita by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DVA opened at $142.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.14. DaVita has a 52 week low of $131.44 and a 52 week high of $179.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.88 and a 200-day moving average of $154.27.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.10. DaVita had a return on equity of 115.48% and a net margin of 7.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DaVita will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

