Analysts Set Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) PT at $98.14

Shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.14.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Formula One Group in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Formula One Group from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a research note on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Formula One Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWONK opened at $91.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of 79.45 and a beta of 0.33. Formula One Group has a 52-week low of $68.43 and a 52-week high of $102.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.39 and a 200 day moving average of $89.11.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($1.45). The firm had revenue of $20.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Formula One Group will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Formula One Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Formula One Group by 1,378.8% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 22.3% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp bought a new stake in shares of Formula One Group in the fourth quarter worth about $571,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Formula One Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $827,000. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

