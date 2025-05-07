Analysts Set Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) Target Price at C$64.00

Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$64.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$83.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Monday, April 21st. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$87.00 to C$80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GIL

Insiders Place Their Bets

Gildan Activewear Stock Performance

In related news, Senior Officer John Maness sold 1,661 shares of Gildan Activewear stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$68.77, for a total value of C$114,234.28. Also, Senior Officer Michael Schroeder sold 4,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$78.02, for a total value of C$335,428.68. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,144 shares of company stock valued at $8,568,586. Insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIL stock opened at C$64.64 on Friday. Gildan Activewear has a 52-week low of C$44.26 and a 52-week high of C$79.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$63.20 and its 200 day moving average is C$67.77. The firm has a market cap of C$7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.26.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.01. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 23.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear will post 4.5460385 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gildan Activewear Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.226 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.76%.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Gildan is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of basic apparel, including T-shirts, underwear, socks, and hosiery. Its primary market is the sale of blank T-shirts to wholesalers and printers (printwear). Gildan also sells branded clothing through retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.