Analysts Set Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) Target Price at C$64.00

Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$64.00.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$83.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Monday, April 21st. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$87.00 to C$80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.
Shares of GIL stock opened at C$64.64 on Friday. Gildan Activewear has a 52-week low of C$44.26 and a 52-week high of C$79.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$63.20 and its 200 day moving average is C$67.77. The firm has a market cap of C$7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.26.
Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.01. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 23.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear will post 4.5460385 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.226 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.76%.
Gildan is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of basic apparel, including T-shirts, underwear, socks, and hosiery. Its primary market is the sale of blank T-shirts to wholesalers and printers (printwear). Gildan also sells branded clothing through retail and direct-to-consumer channels.
