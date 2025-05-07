Analysts Set Vizsla Silver Corp. (NYSE:VZLA) Price Target at $3.83

Shares of Vizsla Silver Corp. (NYSE:VZLA – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.83.

Several research firms have recently commented on VZLA. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vizsla Silver in a report on Friday, April 4th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Vizsla Silver from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Vizsla Silver in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Vizsla Silver alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on VZLA

Vizsla Silver Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vizsla Silver

Vizsla Silver stock opened at $2.35 on Friday. Vizsla Silver has a 12 month low of $1.37 and a 12 month high of $2.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.02. The company has a market cap of $690.45 million, a PE ratio of -235.00 and a beta of 0.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VZLA. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vizsla Silver during the 4th quarter worth $9,165,000. Sprott Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vizsla Silver by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 22,805,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384,837 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Vizsla Silver by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,356,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706,330 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new stake in Vizsla Silver in the first quarter worth about $2,653,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Vizsla Silver in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,710,000. 22.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vizsla Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Panuco Project covering an area of 7,189.5 hectares located in located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vizsla Resources Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vizsla Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vizsla Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.