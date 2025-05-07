Analyzing Falcon’s Beyond Global (FBYD) & The Competition

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.9% of Falcon’s Beyond Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.6% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.0% of Falcon’s Beyond Global shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.0% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Falcon’s Beyond Global and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Falcon’s Beyond Global $6.75 million -$47.60 million 4.71 Falcon’s Beyond Global Competitors $4.35 billion $205.18 million 63.61

Falcon’s Beyond Global’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Falcon’s Beyond Global. Falcon’s Beyond Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Falcon’s Beyond Global -119.39% N/A -595.24% Falcon’s Beyond Global Competitors -120.98% -61.71% -23.49%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Falcon’s Beyond Global and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Falcon’s Beyond Global has a beta of -2.11, suggesting that its share price is 311% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Falcon’s Beyond Global’s competitors have a beta of 1.68, suggesting that their average share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Falcon’s Beyond Global competitors beat Falcon’s Beyond Global on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

About Falcon’s Beyond Global

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. is an experiential entertainment development enterprise. It connects the world by bringing stories to life through theme parks, resorts, animation, consumer products, gaming, and movies. The company propels intellectual property activations concurrently across physical and digital experiences through three core business units. Falcon’s Creative Group is a themed entertainment and master planning firm. Falcon’s Beyond Destinations develops, owns, and operates global entertainment destinations from resorts, theme parks, and attractions to retail, dining and location-based entertainment venues. Falcon’s Beyond Brands expands franchises across multiple platforms from media to gaming, music to consumer products and beyond. The firm also invents in immersive rides, attractions and technologies for entertainment destinations around the world. The company was founded on July 8, 2022 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

