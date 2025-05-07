Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.75.

AOMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley raised shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Jones Trading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.50 target price on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Angel Oak Mortgage REIT from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Get Angel Oak Mortgage REIT alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Angel Oak Mortgage REIT

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Price Performance

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Dividend Announcement

Shares of AOMR stock opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.48. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT has a one year low of $7.36 and a one year high of $13.32. The firm has a market cap of $229.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobs Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 265.5% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 341,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after buying an additional 248,131 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 8,316 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 29.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 235,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 53,463 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 184,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 70,990 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 174,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 29,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

About Angel Oak Mortgage REIT

(Get Free Report

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. It offers investment securities; residential mortgage loans; and commercial mortgage loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.