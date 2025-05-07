Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday after KeyCorp lowered their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $19.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Angi traded as low as $10.93 and last traded at $11.02, with a volume of 152518 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.20.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Angi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Angi from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Angi from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Angi from $27.50 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.08.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Angi by 1,255.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 15,191 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Angi by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 65,119 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Angi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Angi by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 28,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Angi by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 589,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 84,304 shares during the period. 12.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $559.43 million, a P/E ratio of 140.64 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.24. Angi had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 3.04%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Angi Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ads and Leads, Services, and International. It provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals, matches consumers with independently established home services professionals.

