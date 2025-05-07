Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 99.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,792,415 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NLY. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 53,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC now owns 41,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. LVZ Inc. lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 19,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $20.15 to $20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.10.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $19.03 on Wednesday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.60 and a 52 week high of $22.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.25.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $186.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.04 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Annaly Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is presently 314.61%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Featured Articles

