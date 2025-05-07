APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Receives $43.14 Average PT from Analysts

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.86.

Several analysts have weighed in on APG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of APi Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of APi Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on APi Group from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of APi Group in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on APi Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

In other news, Director James E. Lillie sold 50,000 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $1,898,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,046,203 shares in the company, valued at $39,724,327.91. The trade was a 4.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in APi Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 66,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 3,283 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of APi Group in the 1st quarter worth $947,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of APi Group during the first quarter valued at about $3,556,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in APi Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 66,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

APi Group stock opened at $42.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. APi Group has a 1-year low of $30.76 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The company has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.56 and a beta of 1.54.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. APi Group had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. APi Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that APi Group will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

