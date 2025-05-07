Aquatic Capital Management LLC Buys 1,288 Shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Aquatic Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Free Report) by 257.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Liquidity Services were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LQDT. Access Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Liquidity Services by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Access Investment Management LLC now owns 82,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,675,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Liquidity Services by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in Liquidity Services by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 37,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel raised its position in Liquidity Services by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 52,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LQDT shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Liquidity Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Liquidity Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th.

In related news, VP Mark A. Shaffer sold 6,005 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total transaction of $213,717.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,193.97. This trade represents a 14.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jaime Mateus-Tique sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total transaction of $315,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 194,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,140,376.72. This represents a 4.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 163,758 shares of company stock valued at $5,286,708. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LQDT opened at $31.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $988.59 million, a PE ratio of 42.47 and a beta of 1.31. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.33 and a 12-month high of $39.72.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 20.94%.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

