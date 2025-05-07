Aquatic Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Aquatic Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) by 92.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,429 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palomar were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PLMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Palomar by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,133,000 after purchasing an additional 11,140 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palomar by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 147,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,579,000 after buying an additional 7,875 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Palomar by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 455,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,052,000 after buying an additional 71,806 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Palomar by 175.5% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 141,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,918,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Palomar by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 42,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,525,000 after acquiring an additional 9,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.26, for a total transaction of $68,039.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,086.58. This represents a 3.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.72, for a total transaction of $648,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 402,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,197,771.36. The trade was a 1.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,254 shares of company stock worth $2,443,484. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on PLMR shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Palomar in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Palomar from $145.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Palomar from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Palomar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Palomar from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.33.

PLMR stock opened at $156.33 on Wednesday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.28 and a 52 week high of $157.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 0.51.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $174.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.97 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 21.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

