Aquatic Capital Management LLC Has $50,000 Stock Position in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Aquatic Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report) by 69.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,894 shares during the quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ACCO Brands were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 285.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 148,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 109,813 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ACCO Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $188,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in ACCO Brands by 3.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 518,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 16,714 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 15,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on ACCO shares. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on ACCO Brands from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

ACCO Brands Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ACCO opened at $3.58 on Wednesday. ACCO Brands Co. has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $6.44. The company has a market capitalization of $322.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.11 and a 200-day moving average of $4.96.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. ACCO Brands had a positive return on equity of 14.96% and a negative net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $317.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.75 million. On average, equities analysts predict that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACCO Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is -26.55%.

ACCO Brands Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

