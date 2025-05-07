Aquatic Capital Management LLC Has $52,000 Stock Holdings in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

Aquatic Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Free Report) by 67.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,273 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Recovery were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ERII. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Energy Recovery by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 24,555 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 475,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after buying an additional 6,834 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after buying an additional 109,847 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 552.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 106,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 90,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Energy Recovery by 376.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 96,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 76,393 shares during the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

Energy Recovery Stock Performance

Shares of ERII stock opened at $14.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.74. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.26 and a twelve month high of $20.27. The company has a market capitalization of $814.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.76 and a beta of 1.09.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $67.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.39 million. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 8.90%. On average, analysts forecast that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Rodney Clemente sold 21,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $330,666.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 111,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,300.78. This trade represents a 16.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $817,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 693,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,326,593.88. This represents a 6.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells energy efficiency technology solutions in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. The company offers high and low pressure, and ultra pressure exchangers; AT and LPT hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation booster pumps for use in seawater and brackish desalination, and wastewater treatment.

