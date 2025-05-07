Aquatic Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE)

Aquatic Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE – Free Report) by 374.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Greenlight Capital Re were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLRE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,112,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,571,000 after acquiring an additional 18,533 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 930,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,027,000 after purchasing an additional 136,935 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 469,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,577,000 after purchasing an additional 56,281 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 180,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 77,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 108,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 41,887 shares during the last quarter. 41.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Brian Joseph Oreilly sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,620. This represents a 7.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 22.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Greenlight Capital Re stock opened at $13.50 on Wednesday. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $11.95 and a 1 year high of $15.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.80. The company has a market capitalization of $466.61 million, a P/E ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.67.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($1.40). The company had revenue of $143.76 million during the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 12.38%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th.

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, and energy, as well as other specialty products, such as aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products.

