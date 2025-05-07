Aquatic Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Aquatic Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Free Report) by 1,572.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ADTRAN were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADTN. SIH Partners LLLP acquired a new position in shares of ADTRAN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,681 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of ADTRAN by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 14,945 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 7,636 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in ADTRAN in the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADTN shares. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on ADTRAN in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of ADTRAN from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of ADTRAN from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

ADTRAN Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ ADTN opened at $7.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.79. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.62 and a one year high of $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $619.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.33.

ADTRAN Profile

(Free Report)

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides networking and communications platforms, software, systems, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. It offers residential gateways; ethernet passive optical network ONUs; gigabit passive optical network/XGS-PON ONTs; traditional SSE, routers, and switches; edge cloud; carrier ethernet network interface devices; Optical Line Terminals; Packet Aggregation, Copper Access, and Oscilloquartz; optical transport and engine solutions; infrastructure monitoring solution; and training, professional, software, and managed services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.