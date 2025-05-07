Aquatic Capital Management LLC Invests $50,000 in Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC)

Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CELC. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Celcuity by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Celcuity during the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Celcuity during the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Celcuity in the 4th quarter worth $167,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Celcuity by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 6,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.
CELC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Celcuity in a report on Friday, April 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celcuity has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.17.
NASDAQ CELC opened at $10.12 on Wednesday. Celcuity Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $19.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.93 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 10.35 and a quick ratio of 10.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.06 and its 200 day moving average is $11.96.
Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.13). Sell-side analysts forecast that Celcuity Inc. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.
About Celcuity
Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted therapies for the treatment of various solid tumors in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.
