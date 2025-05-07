Aquatic Capital Management LLC Invests $55,000 in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX)

Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,777 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries during the third quarter worth $71,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in James Hardie Industries by 156.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,327 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 7,526 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in James Hardie Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in James Hardie Industries by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in James Hardie Industries by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 52,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.96% of the company’s stock.

James Hardie Industries Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE JHX opened at $23.75 on Wednesday. James Hardie Industries plc has a 12-month low of $19.72 and a 12-month high of $43.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

James Hardie Industries ( NYSE:JHX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $953.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.63 million. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 11.15%. As a group, analysts expect that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JHX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Macquarie downgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. StockNews.com upgraded James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley raised James Hardie Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Truist Financial set a $45.00 price objective on James Hardie Industries in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.40 to $27.35 in a report on Thursday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, James Hardie Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.45.

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

