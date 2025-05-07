Aquatic Capital Management LLC Makes New $56,000 Investment in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 603 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BCO. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Brink’s by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 69,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,487,000 after purchasing an additional 8,352 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Brink’s by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 241,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,901,000 after buying an additional 23,781 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Brink’s by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brink’s by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 24,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new position in Brink’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $463,000. 94.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 8th.

Brink’s Stock Up 0.9 %

BCO stock opened at $91.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.38. The Brink’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $80.21 and a fifty-two week high of $115.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.26. Brink’s had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Brink’s Company will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Brink’s Profile

The Brink’s Co engages in providing cash management services, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment operates in the U.S. and Canada. The Latin America segment refers to the operations in Latin American countries.

