Aquatic Capital Management LLC Sells 45,846 Shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Aquatic Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Free Report) by 93.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 45,846 shares during the quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CVR Energy by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in CVR Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Advisors Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

CVR Energy Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of CVI stock opened at $20.87 on Wednesday. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $30.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 347.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Transactions at CVR Energy

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.32. CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. CVR Energy’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 7,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.21 per share, with a total value of $143,986.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,418,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,320,356.91. The trade was a 0.01 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired 1,641,760 shares of company stock worth $28,641,557 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of CVR Energy in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVR Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $22.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CVR Energy

CVR Energy Profile

(Free Report)

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.