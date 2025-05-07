Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Stock Price Down 4% Following Insider Selling

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $8.91 and last traded at $8.92. Approximately 6,181,881 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 21,324,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.29.

Specifically, insider Tosha Perkins sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total value of $423,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 212,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,340.31. This represents a 19.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Archer Aviation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Archer Aviation from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Archer Aviation from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer Aviation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.61.

Archer Aviation Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a current ratio of 6.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 3.13.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.10. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Archer Aviation by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 29,912,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,643,000 after purchasing an additional 6,371,647 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,480,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,682,000 after buying an additional 2,908,859 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Archer Aviation by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,835,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,908,000 after acquiring an additional 724,736 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in Archer Aviation by 158.3% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 4,999,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064,280 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Archer Aviation during the fourth quarter worth $42,709,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

About Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

