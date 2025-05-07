Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,702,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178,351 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Arcus Biosciences were worth $25,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 2,432.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares during the period. PEAK6 LLC purchased a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Arcus Biosciences

In related news, CEO Terry J. Rosen purchased 19,800 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.18 per share, with a total value of $201,564.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,554,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,001,348.80. This trade represents a 0.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Yasunori Kaneko purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.06 per share, for a total transaction of $201,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,704. The trade was a 238.10 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RCUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $29.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. HC Wainwright raised Arcus Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.38.

Arcus Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RCUS opened at $8.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.58. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $18.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 5.24. The firm has a market cap of $858.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.88.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.12). Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 102.66% and a negative return on equity of 45.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 80.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

