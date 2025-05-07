Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Stock Price Down 8.4% Following Insider Selling

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) shares dropped 8.4% during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $3.89 and last traded at $3.79. Approximately 3,550,524 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 4,347,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.13.

Specifically, CEO Michael Raab sold 41,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $177,080.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,594,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,777,704.50. The trade was a 2.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARDX. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Ardelyx in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Ardelyx to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.39.

Ardelyx Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.22. The company has a market capitalization of $945.08 million, a P/E ratio of -24.78 and a beta of 0.76.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.07). Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 11.73% and a negative return on equity of 24.87%. The company had revenue of $74.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Ardelyx’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ardelyx

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Ardelyx during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Ardelyx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

