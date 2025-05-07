Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) Shares Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,902 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.20% of Aris Water Solutions worth $2,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Aris Water Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Aris Water Solutions by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 641,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 8,844 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Aris Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $3,380,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Aris Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Aris Water Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Aris Water Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Aris Water Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Aris Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Brunt David Dylan Van sold 32,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $973,995.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 85,656 shares in the company, valued at $2,582,528.40. This represents a 27.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas A. Patterson sold 8,299 shares of Aris Water Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $253,949.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,781,776.80. The trade was a 12.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,070,604 shares of company stock valued at $29,817,145 in the last quarter. Insiders own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

Aris Water Solutions Price Performance

ARIS opened at $25.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.94 and a 200-day moving average of $25.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Aris Water Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.34 and a 1-year high of $33.95.

Aris Water Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Aris Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. Aris Water Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 70.00%.

Aris Water Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aris Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aris Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.