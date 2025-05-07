Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target Raised to C$68.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a research note published on Sunday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$74.00 to C$67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$70.00 to C$64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Aritzia from C$61.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Aritzia from C$66.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aritzia currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$64.50.

Aritzia stock opened at C$56.36 on Friday. Aritzia has a 52 week low of C$31.88 and a 52 week high of C$73.44. The firm has a market cap of C$6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$50.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$53.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.51.

Aritzia Inc is an integrated design house of exclusive fashion brands. It designs apparel and accessories for its collection of exclusive brands and sells them under the Aritzia banner. The category of products offered by the firm is blouses, T-shirts, pants, dresses, sweaters, jackets and coats, skirts, shorts, jumpsuits, and accessories.

