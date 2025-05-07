Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Arlo Technologies were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 81,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 7,319 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 10,075 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Arlo Technologies by 1,462.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 25,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 23,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of ARLO opened at $10.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -41.36 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.12. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $17.64.

Insider Activity at Arlo Technologies

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae sold 25,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $251,509.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,580,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,545,663. This trade represents a 0.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 6,593 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $75,819.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 612,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,046,544.50. The trade was a 1.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 916,182 shares of company stock worth $10,238,986. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ARLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Roth Capital set a $22.00 target price on Arlo Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Arlo Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 24th.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera.

