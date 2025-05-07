Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Shares Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,669 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,241 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.07% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $2,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in APAM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,838 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 581 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 120,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,167,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Down 0.8 %

APAM opened at $39.71 on Wednesday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.75 and a 1 year high of $49.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.68.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Cuts Dividend

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $277.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.15 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 23.36% and a return on equity of 74.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Artisan Partners Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on APAM

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

(Free Report)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.