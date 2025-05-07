Atyr PHARMA INC (NASDAQ:ATYR) Receives $18.60 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Atyr PHARMA INC (NASDAQ:ATYR – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.60.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATYR. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Atyr PHARMA in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of Atyr PHARMA in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Atyr PHARMA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atyr PHARMA in the fourth quarter worth $53,093,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Atyr PHARMA during the fourth quarter worth about $17,677,000. Tikvah Management LLC bought a new position in Atyr PHARMA in the 4th quarter worth about $8,908,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atyr PHARMA in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,092,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Atyr PHARMA during the fourth quarter worth about $4,628,000. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATYR opened at $3.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 5.41. The company has a market capitalization of $287.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.79. Atyr PHARMA has a 52-week low of $1.42 and a 52-week high of $4.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.40.

Atyr PHARMA (NASDAQ:ATYR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. On average, research analysts predict that Atyr PHARMA will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel biological pathways. Its product pipeline includes ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1, DARS-1. The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

