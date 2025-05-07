Automotive Stocks Worth Watching – May 4th

Tesla, NVIDIA, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, QUALCOMM, Bank of America, Costco Wholesale, and Micron Technology are the seven Automotive stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Automotive stocks represent equity shares of publicly traded companies involved in the production, supply, and sale of motor vehicles and their components. They encompass automakers, parts suppliers, dealership networks, and service providers whose performance is influenced by consumer demand, regulatory changes, and technological developments such as electrification and autonomous driving. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Automotive stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA traded up $6.69 on Friday, hitting $287.21. The company had a trading volume of 113,968,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,860,479. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $325.18. Tesla has a 52-week low of $167.41 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $2.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,662,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,427,940. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.06, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $195.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.85 and a 200-day moving average of $128.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

TSM stock traded up $6.49 on Friday, reaching $179.21. 21,671,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,862,342. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $929.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.21. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a one year low of $133.57 and a one year high of $226.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSM

QUALCOMM (QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $4.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $139.81. 13,180,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,884,135. The stock has a market cap of $154.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $147.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.44. QUALCOMM has a 52-week low of $120.80 and a 52-week high of $230.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QCOM

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.91 on Friday, reaching $41.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,601,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,277,820. The company has a market capitalization of $312.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America has a 52 week low of $33.07 and a 52 week high of $48.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.52.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BAC

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

COST traded up $9.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,008.30. 1,547,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,033,356. The company’s 50-day moving average is $961.44 and its 200 day moving average is $959.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.37 billion, a PE ratio of 59.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.95. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $746.48 and a 52 week high of $1,078.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COST

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Micron Technology stock traded up $2.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.72. 18,886,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,326,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $61.54 and a 12 month high of $157.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MU

Featured Articles